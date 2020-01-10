Mammograms at Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192

The Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Mobile Mammography Van will be onsite at Potomac Mills Mall to provide easy access to screening mammograms. The van is equipped with 3D mammography. To schedule your mammogram appointment on the van, call 703-523-1560.

Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192
Health & Wellness
