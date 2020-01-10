The Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Mobile Mammography Van will be onsite at Potomac Mills Mall to provide easy access to screening mammograms. The van is equipped with 3D mammography. To schedule your mammogram appointment on the van, call 703-523-1560.
Mammograms at Potomac Mills
Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192
Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192 View Map
Health & Wellness
Jan 10, 2020
