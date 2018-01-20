The Malpass Brothers are as authentic as home-churned butter, stone-ground grits, country ham and red-eye gravy, and pork barbecue … and they are every bit as good. Their musical sound is a little bit retro, with a retro look. The concert will feature old-style country music, rockabilly, bluegrass and a little bit of gospel and blues. With sincerity, honesty and an utter ease on stage that belies their years, their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to legends who have paved the way.The audience can count on great music, good-natured fun, big high hair and maybe an Elvis twitch.