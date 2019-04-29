Mal Vincent Presents

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

MONDAYS: APRIL 29, MAY 6, MAY 13

MOCA Members $5 per film | Non-members $10 per film

Purchase a combo ticket to all 3 films and SAVE! Combo tickets for all three films: Members $12 | Nonmembers $24

MOCA is delighted to partner with film critic Mal Vincent for the sixth year for our three-part classic film series. Each film will be introduced by Mal where he will share personal stories and the inside scoop on the film and actors featured. Come to the museum early to see the current exhibitions and enjoy a drink and conversation.

Galleries and bar open at 6:00pm, film and introduction starts and 6:30pm

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Art & Exhibitions, Film
