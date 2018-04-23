Mal Vincent Presents... Gems from the Golden Age: Show Boat (1952)

MONDAYS: APR 9 | APR 16 | APR 23

Galleries & bar open 6:30pm

Intro/film 7:15pm

Purchase a combo ticket to all 3 films and SAVE!

Combo tickets for all three films: Members $12 | Nonmembers $24

Individual tickets: MOCA Members $5 | Non-members $10

Purchase Tickets Online

MOCA is delighted to partner with film critic Mal Vincent for the fifth year for our three-part classic film series presented by Atlantic Shores. Each film will be introduced by Mal where he will share personal stories and the inside scoop on the film and actors featured. Come to the museum early to see the current exhibitions and enjoy a drink and conversation.

APR 23: Show Boat, 1951 directed by George Sidney, starring Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, and Howard Keel

Hear the score that changed American musicals forever! Based on the novel by Edna Ferber, Show Boat stars two legendary North Carolina beauties: Ava Gardner from Smithfield, N. C. and Kathryn Grayson from Winston-Salem, N. C. Grayson plays a daughter of a riverboat captain who falls for a with charismatic gambler played by Howard Keel. Watch William Warfield sing “Ol’ Man River” and Ava Gardner lip-synch to “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man of Mine”, in the role that finally established her place as a Hollywood legend. Gardner’s close-ups were enough, alone, to sell the movie! Also, Mal reveals some of the behind-the-scenes castings.