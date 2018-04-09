Mal Vincent Presents... Gems from the Golden Age: Desk Set (1957)

MONDAYS: APR 9 | APR 16 | APR 23

Galleries & bar open 6:30pm

Intro/film 7:15pm

Purchase a combo ticket to all 3 films and SAVE!

Combo tickets for all three films: Members $12 | Nonmembers $24

Individual tickets: MOCA Members $5 | Non-members $10

Purchase Tickets Online

MOCA is delighted to partner with film critic Mal Vincent for the fifth year for our three-part classic film series presented by Atlantic Shores. Each film will be introduced by Mal where he will share personal stories and the inside scoop on the film and actors featured. Come to the museum early to see the current exhibitions and enjoy a drink and conversation.

APR 9: Desk Set, 1957 directed by Walter Lang, starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy

Experience films most unique couple, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in their eighth and final movie together. Hepburn, an old school librarian. Tracey, a man in charge of installing the computers that could replace her. The dialogue is refreshingly and sharp as these two screen veterans clash passionately over the computerizations of a television networks research department and suggests that romance is not just for kids. In Cinemascope and color, this 1957 romance remains timely today as it deals with technologies impact on daily life. Mal will discuss his efforts to get an interview with Katharine Hepburn and the legend of the unique twosome. The cast also includes Gig Young, Dina Merrill and Joan Blondell.