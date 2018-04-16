Mal Vincent Presents... Gems from the Golden Age: Casablanca (1942)

MONDAYS: APR 9 | APR 16 | APR 23

Galleries & bar open 6:30pm

Intro/film 7:15pm

Purchase a combo ticket to all 3 films and SAVE!

Combo tickets for all three films: Members $12 | Nonmembers $24

Individual tickets: MOCA Members $5 | Non-members $10

MOCA is delighted to partner with film critic Mal Vincent for the fifth year for our three-part classic film series presented by Atlantic Shores. Each film will be introduced by Mal where he will share personal stories and the inside scoop on the film and actors featured. Come to the museum early to see the current exhibitions and enjoy a drink and conversation.

APR 16: Casablanca, 1942 directed by Michael Curtiz, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman

See this dramatic romance on the big screen! Bogart, a cynical nightclub owner protects his old flame, Bergman and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. Sure, you’ve probably seen it before, but not at MOCA! After this night, you’ll always have Paris, and you’ll also always have MOCA. Mal will give us the inside scoop on the legendary anniversary celebration held for the movie in New York, hosted by the King of Morocco and a bevy of belly dancers. The cast also includes Sidney Greenstreet, Claude Rains and Peter Lorre. Time to see it again!