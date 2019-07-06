Wafting Embers of a Dying Fire by Maks Everly. To escape the reality of caring for Meemaw, who is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, Gal decides to tell Pop a story about the old west in which they are the heroes.
Maks Everly Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Jun 7, 2019
Jun 7, 2019
