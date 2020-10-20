This program will examine the creative process, research, and production that goes into producing informative and entertaining military history documentaries at the Army University Press and Virginia War Memorial. Hear from Randy Masten, PhD, Director of Films Division, Army University Press and his team of documentary historians and experts, and Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial.
Making Military Movies: The Documentaries of the Army University Press and the Virginia War Memorial
to
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
Oct 6, 2020
Oct 6, 2020
