Maker's Brunch

Riverviews is a place for artists, creative thinkers and opportunity. We also really love brunch. On August 27th, we will be hosting a Makers’ Brunch from 10 am to 3pm. Various vendors- painters, potters, photographers, soap makers, jewelry makers, woodworkers, leather workers, paper good makers, fabric and yarn artisans, etc.- will be in our building to show their work and offer their goods. Live jazz music will play in our main gallery. Come hungry for our $9 brunch buffet. Other food options will be available a la carte. There will be mimosas and breakfast beers sold separately starting at $4.