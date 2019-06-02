oin us for the 6th Annual Maker Faire NoVa at George Mason University

Maker Faire NoVa is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy making, experimenting, learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue to for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects. We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth — a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. There are lots of hands-on activities, demonstrations, workshops, and speakers. Glimpse the future and get inspired!

tickets, Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maker-faire-nova-2019-tickets-53836749166