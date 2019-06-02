Maker Faire NoVa, 6th annual

Join us for the 6th Annual Maker Faire NoVa at George Mason University

Maker Faire NoVa is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy making, experimenting, learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue to for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects. We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth — a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. There are lots of hands-on activities, demonstrations, workshops, and speakers. Glimpse the future and get inspired!

Tickets are on sale now. Free parking at George Mason University. Volunteers get free admission, see website to register. Ticket prices vary by type and date purchased. Reduced ticket prices through May 26 with the best prices through April 30; $7 adult, $1 child, and $6 senior.