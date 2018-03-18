Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual

to Google Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00

George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Join us for the 5th Annual Maker Faire NoVa at our new location at George Mason University!

Maker Faire NoVa is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy making, experimenting, learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue to for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects. We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth — a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. There are lots of hands-on activities, demonstrations, workshops, and speakers. Glimpse the future and get inspired!

Tickets are on sale now. Free parking at George Mason University. Volunteers get free admission, see website to register. Ticket prices vary by type and date purchased. Reduced ticket prices through March 13 with the best prices through Feb 17; $9 adult, $1 child, and $7 senior.

Info
George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
703-437-5780
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Faire NoVa, 5th annual - 2018-03-18 11:00:00
How Can You Resist? Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular