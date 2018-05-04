A Maine Night in DC, Custom Maine Furniture, Art + Lobster at Thos. Moser’s Showroom in Georgetown

Join us for a special evening on Friday, May 4th, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. to support the Foundation's scholarship program. Highlights include music by Maine jazz legend Brad Terry, silent auction featuring Maine artisans + L.L.Bean goodies, with online bidding; 10% off all Thos. Moser furniture and purchases and dedicated time with showroom manager Kevin Sweitzer and the official announcement of the Foundation's 2018 scholar recipients. Light fare, sweets and refreshments provided by Luke's Lobster.

Tickets: $50 (includes $25 donation to the Foundation scholarship program), all tickets must be purchased in advance. Deadline for payment/ticket sales end date -- May 1. Purchase tickets securely online via PayPal (reference email ismssfscholarship@gmail.com ) In the "Other Amount" section include the total cost of how many tickets you would like to purchase, and on the payment page make a note for "Moser event" in the "Add special instructions to the seller" field. You can also mail a check to Maine State Society Foundation, C/O Marcie Cheney, 4501 Arlington Blvd., #416, Arlington, VA, 22203. All payments due May 1. All proceeds benefit the scholarship program.

Travel/Location: Georgetown parking is limited. Street parking is available on Water Street (just south of the showroom). Nearby garages include 3290 M Street (Georgetown Park) and PMI Parking garage at 3307 M ST NW, accessed via Bank Alley NW.

About Thos. Moser: Formerly a Bates college professor, Tom Moser left teaching in 1972 to restore the lost art of fine woodworking by making one-of-a-kind pieces of handmade furniture in an old Grange Hall in New Gloucester, Maine. Today, the Moser family has grown from a one-man operation to comprise a community of nearly 70 skilled craftsmen. Since 1987, Thos. Moser has called its nationally-recognized Auburn, Maine, workshop home. The D.C. location is one of 6 showrooms that allows customers to see and experience the results of the company's work firsthand.

About The Maine State Society Scholarship Foundation: Details: All event proceeds benefit the Foundation's annual college scholarship program, which in 2017 awarded eight Maine students merit-based scholarships totaling $11,000 -- and has donated a total of $210,000+ in scholarship funds to 180 students since 1991.