Main Street Station Grand Illumination

Richmond’s Crown Jewel, Main Street Station, will host it’s fourteenth Grand Illumination and first Grand Illumination of the newly renovated Train Shed. Two more firsts will be the Grand Opening of “The Gallery at Main Street Station”, hosted by Crossroads Art Center and the kick off of the “Winter Market”, hosted by Southern Grade, so you can SHOP the SHED which boasts 100,000 sq ft.! Come see Santa and watch the toy trains roll. Listen to Saxophonist James “Saxsmo” Gates as well as Tuba Christmas and watch the Merry Elves Aerialist perform Friday Night. The celebration is FREE and for all ages as are all the events throughout the weekend at the station.

Time:

Friday, December 1

4pm – 10pm The Gallery at Main Street Station, Winter Market, River City 3 Railers (toy train display)

4pm – 6pm Visit Santa, Enjoy Music by Saxophonist James “Saxsmo” Gates

4pm -8pm Kids art activity “Body Tracing”

6:00pm – Grand Illumination

6:15pm RVA Tuba Christmas performs

6:15pm – 8:45 pm The Merry Elves Aerialists perform

6:30pm – 8:30pm Hundley Carriages, Inc (horse drawn carriages)

7:15pm – 10pm Doctors of Jazz perform