Main Street Busker Fest August 31 Abingdon VA

Weird and wonderful street performers will fill downtown Abingdon for the 5th Annual Main Street Busker Fest on Saturday, August 31st. The main event is 12-5pm with Buskers After Dark at 8-10pm and the Imagination Station We've lined up acts from all over the region & country, including several new circus acts, to thrill your senses. From fire-eaters to magicians, contortionists, mimes, one-man bands and everything in between, there won't be a corner of the Main Street that will disappoint. The festival is FREE! Enjoy a weekend in our beautiful town, voted by USA Today as one of the Top 10 Towns in the South.

There is something for all ages! The Imagination Station is all for kids & kids at heart from 11-3pm on the Barter Green. Join them for FREE interactive craft making and improv workshops. Wear your costumes & bring your friends! If you have a little performer on your hands, they can busk too!