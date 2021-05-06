"Magical Moments" Online Photo Exhibit feat. Prince William Photo Club

Magical Moments

Prince William Photography Club

Exhibit Dates: May 6-June 5, 2021

virginiaartfactory.org/magical-moments-prince-william-county-photography-club/

*This exhibit is virtual. The art is for sale (various print sizes available). jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org 703-330-2787

The ARTfactory presents Magical Moments, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of 10 members from the Prince William Photography Club.

In our busy routines we often take for granted the visual beauty that passes in front our eyes. Although we may occasionally note a passing scene, we don’t often have the time to dwell on the magical moments we experience. This exhibit aims to inspire and enrich the lives of our audience by presenting those emotional, thought-provoking magical moments in a way that compels the viewer to stop and engage with the scene that was captured by the lens. The photographer’s eye combined with the camera lens can capture those serendipitous magical moments at just the right instant of time, or from just the right angle.

The Prince William Photography Club (PWPC) is a nonprofit organization whose collective goal is to educate the public in the art of photography through workshops, seminars, competitions, exhibitions, and photo safaris. PWPC aims to provide rewarding experiences for those wishing to improve technical and artistic photography abilities, and to promote the art of photography through community engagement. The PWPC includes members ranging from beginners through advanced and professional photographer.

Participating Artists:

Rainy Brooks

Frank Robbins

Suhail Mir

Sarah Beer Clemens

Nelson Pacheco

William Lanza

Mark Kunhke

Kimberly Stowell

Jaime England

George Newcomb

Contact:

ARTfactory, Jordan Exum: 703-330-2787 - jexum@virginiaartfactory.org (sale inquiries)

virginiaartfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Instagram: @virginiaartfactory

Attachments:

Cholita

George Newcomb

Digital Photography

30” x 40”