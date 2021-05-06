"Magical Moments" Online Photo Exhibit feat. Prince William Photo Club

Magical Moments
Prince William Photography Club
Exhibit Dates: May 6-June 5, 2021
virginiaartfactory.org/magical-moments-prince-william-county-photography-club/
*This exhibit is virtual. The art is for sale (various print sizes available). jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org 703-330-2787
The ARTfactory presents Magical Moments, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of 10 members from the Prince William Photography Club.
In our busy routines we often take for granted the visual beauty that passes in front our eyes. Although we may occasionally note a passing scene, we don’t often have the time to dwell on the magical moments we experience. This exhibit aims to inspire and enrich the lives of our audience by presenting those emotional, thought-provoking magical moments in a way that compels the viewer to stop and engage with the scene that was captured by the lens. The photographer’s eye combined with the camera lens can capture those serendipitous magical moments at just the right instant of time, or from just the right angle.
The Prince William Photography Club (PWPC) is a nonprofit organization whose collective goal is to educate the public in the art of photography through workshops, seminars, competitions, exhibitions, and photo safaris. PWPC aims to provide rewarding experiences for those wishing to improve technical and artistic photography abilities, and to promote the art of photography through community engagement. The PWPC includes members ranging from beginners through advanced and professional photographer.
Participating Artists:
Rainy Brooks
Frank Robbins
Suhail Mir
Sarah Beer Clemens
Nelson Pacheco
William Lanza
Mark Kunhke
Kimberly Stowell
Jaime England
George Newcomb
Contact:
ARTfactory, Jordan Exum: 703-330-2787 - jexum@virginiaartfactory.org (sale inquiries)
virginiaartfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery
9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110
Instagram: @virginiaartfactory
Attachments:
Cholita
George Newcomb
Digital Photography
30” x 40”