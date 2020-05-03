Witness the impossible with top illusionist Bill Blagg in his new mind-bending and hilarious magic show The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! “Unbelievable!” raves USA Today, and “Absolutely Incredible!” echoes The Chicago Tribune. The whole family will rub their eyes in disbelief as the “Houdini Times Ten” (NBC), makes objects disappear, teleports across the theater, levitates in mid-air, and so much more. Don’t miss your chance to experience this thrilling, action-packed, and interactive show that will leave you and your family breathless. Bill Blagg is changing reality one city at a time, and Fairfax is next!
The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
