Madhaunter's Madhouse Haunted Trail

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

PREPARE TO BE SCARED!

Visit the Workhouse to experience Northern Virginiaís scariest haunted attraction, MADHAUNTER'S MADHOUSE! Our frightmasters specialize in bringing your darkest fears and nightmares to life, leading you on a terrifying journey through an unforgettable fright experience that embraces the architecture and history of the Workhouse Arts Center. MADHAUNTER'S MADHOUSE is an indoor and outdoor maze of terror that will have you jumping out of your skin at every turn, complete with heart-pounding scares and custom-made special effects.

Come visit MADHAUNTER'S MADHOUSE at the Workhouse and experience the madness for yourself. Info and tickets at WorkhouseArts.org/madhaunter

Oct 5, 7-11p

Oct 6, 7-11p

Oct 12, 7-11p

Oct 13, 7-11p

October 19, 7-11p

October 20, 7-11p

October 21, 7-10p

October 26, 7-11p

October 27, 7-11p

October 28, 7-10p

October 31, 7-11p

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
