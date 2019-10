Fri, Dec 6 at 7:30 pm Sat. Dec 7 at 2pm and 7:30 pm,

Sun Dec 8 at 2pm and 4 pm

Fri. Dec 13 at 7:30 pm, Sat Dec 14 at 2pm and 7:30 pm,

Sun Dec 15 at 2pm and 4pm

Tue. Dec 17 at 7:30 pm, Wed. Dec 18 at 7:30 pm, Thurs. Dec 19 at 7:30 pm, Fri. Dec 20 at 7:30 pm, Sat. Dec 21 at 2:00 pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, Dec 22 at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm

Monday, Dec 23 at 7:30 pm