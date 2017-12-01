Madeline's Christmas - presented by Creative Cauldron

December 1 – 23, 2017

Dec 1 – 17 Friday 7:30PM, Saturday 2:00PM & 7:30PM, Sunday 2:00PM & 4:00PM

Dec 20 – 23 Wed, Thur, Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm

Adults $25 - Seniors $23 - Military $23 - Students $20 - Children $15 - Groups $15

She’s Back!! After a sold out run at the cauldron in 2014, we welcome back everyone’s favorite precocious little Parisian. “In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines.” And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline’s schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So it’s Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget.

Directed by Matt Conner

Book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby

Music by Shirley Mier

Based on the Book by Ludwig Bemelmans

Sponsored by Gary Hughes, MAgs Realtor, SRES

Century 21 Redwood Realty- Arlington