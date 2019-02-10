Made in VA VDay Maker's Market

You don't want to miss this special Sunday Maker's Market at Lakeside Farmer's Market!

We'll have amazing vendors offering up all kinds of handmade gifts for that special someone in your life! From handcrafted soaps and sweet treats to candles and locally made art -- we'll have loads of thoughtful gift items to choose from for your Valentine! Bright Spot Coffee wagon will be offering up coffee and other delicious beverages and Monique's Crepes will be serving up her incredible crepes! Plus, Brittany Rose Photography LLC will have a special VDay photobooth!

Vendors include:

Dayum This is My Jam

Pistil + Stamen

10fold Wallets

Thicc Knits by Tippy

Kind Cow Co.

Superior Creamery & Confections

Gold Star Vintage & Art

Arts by Steve

Jesse Waller, LMT

Mama A's Bath & Body Products

Allam House Creative

The Witty Soul RVA

All the Buzz

Grabinska Studio

This market is open to ALL and is made up of amazing underrepresented folx, women, LGBTQ+ folx, and allies. Please bring your babe, your pals, your kiddos -- and support these local artists and makers!