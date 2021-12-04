Made in Mathews - Holiday Open Studio Tour Weekend 2

Made in Mathews is hosting the 20th Anniversary of the Open Studio Tour this year! The Tour features a trail of 14 artisans with studios around Mathews County, VA. Not only do you get to visit the beautiful corners of this Chesapeake Bay town, you get to experience the lives and skills of professional artisans and support small businesses while doing your holiday shopping.

Travel the beautiful byways and countryside of Mathews to shop fine arts, textiles, pottery, handmade furniture, crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings, and so much more. Visit the Made in Mathews Open Studio Tour Website for a map and artist information.

Join us Friday, November 26th, 2021 10 am-5 pm

Saturday, November 27th, 2021 10 am-5 pm

Sunday, November 29th, 2021, Noon – 5 pm

Saturday, December 4th, 2021 10am-5pm

Sunday, December 5th, 2021