What Made George Washington Tick by Peter R. Henriques

George Washington very much wanted to be famous; indeed, he strove for secular immortality. Yet, he did not wish to be known, and there is a remoteness about him that will perhaps always remain. The fact that we cannot fully understand him, however, does not mean we cannot understand him better than we do. While recognizing the dangers involved, Professor Henriques utilizes the insights of psychoanalyst Carl Jung to better understand what made George Washington tick.

Dr. Peter R. Henriques is Professor of History, Emeritus, from George Mason University. He taught American and Virginia history with a special emphasis on the Virginia Founding Fathers, especially George Washington. He is the author of The Death of George Washington: He Died as He Lived; Realistic Visionary: A Portrait of George Washington; and First and Always: A New Portrait of George Washington (September 2020).

Banner Lectures are free for VMHC members and $10 for nonmembers. Admission is available at the door, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

