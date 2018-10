Puccini's timeless masterpiece takes the Virginia Opera stage rendering this heartbreaking drama and mesmerizing score, featuring the poignant aria "Un bel di". A tale of love and sacrifice set against a clash of cultures, Puccini's use of authentic Japanese themes and soaring Italian lyricism creates a powerful emotional experience.

Running time 2 hrs 57 mins including and intermission

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles