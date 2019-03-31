Puccini's timeless masterpiece takes the Virginia Opera stage rendering this heartbreaking drama and mesmerizing score, featuring the poignant aria "Un bel di". A tale of love and sacrifice set against a clash of cultures, Puccini's use of authentic Japanese themes and soaring Italian lyricism creates a powerful emotional experience.
Madama Butterfly
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Oct 10, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more