Macbeth

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30PM

Friday, November 15 at 7:30PM

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30PM

Sunday, November 17 at 2:30PM

by William Shakespeare

“Something wicked this way comes…”

One of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies, Macbeth follows the descent of a brave Scottish general who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become king. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself, but his path quickly descends to paranoia and misery.

Info

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601
Theater & Dance
5406654569
