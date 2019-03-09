Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing

to Google Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141

Come experience wine and cheese in a new way with our macaroni & cheese wine pairing! This is a self-guided pairing of Virginian wine and four gourmet mini mac ‘n’ cheese bites!

Your pairing will include a taste of classic mac, our gruyere mac topped with bacon crumbles, our pesto mac, and spicy sriracha mac. Each mac & cheese sample comes with a healthy tasting of a wine.

This tasting also comes complete with a pairing guide, all for just $18!

Reservations required by Wednesday, March 6th.

Purchase your tickets here: https://shop.bogatibodega.com/res-416924/Mac-And-Cheese-Wine-Pairing.html

Info
Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing - 2019-03-09 12:00:00
Discover New Worlds

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular