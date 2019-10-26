Renowned scholars Mabel O. Wilson of Columbia University and Louis P. Nelson of the University of Virginia will discuss Thomas Jefferson’s architecture and the contributions of enslaved craftsmen. Registration is recommended at Chrysler.org. This program has been funded in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities.
Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions
Oct 1, 2019Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
