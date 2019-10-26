Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation

to Google Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Renowned scholars Mabel O. Wilson of Columbia University and Louis P. Nelson of the University of Virginia will discuss Thomas Jefferson’s architecture and the contributions of enslaved craftsmen. Registration is recommended at Chrysler.org. This program has been funded in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
757-664-6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mabel Wilson and Louis Nelson: In Conversation - 2019-10-26 14:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular