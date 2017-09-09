The 45th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival includes original artwork on display and for sale by 150 local and regional artists. The festival is held on the grounds of E. C. Glass High School. All media are represented. Over $5,000 in awards is presented. Food and beverages available all day by local food trucks Smoke Ring BBQ, Jacked Rabbit and the Rotary Club.

This event is free to the public

Artist entry fee $100, deadline to enter August 15, 2017

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-lynchburg-art-festival-artist-call-for-entries-registration-35026425983?ref=ebtnebregn

Sponsored by Centra Health

Rain Date: Sunday, September 10, 10am-4pm

Judge: Nationally known artist, Jeffry Cudlin, Washington DC

Student Exhibit

Grades 9-12, Schools by Invitation Only

$500 in Awards for Student Show

Student Show Judge: Brooke Marcy, Lynchburg, VA