Lynchburg Art Festival

to Google Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00

E C Glass High School 2111 Memorial Avenue, Virginia 24501

The 45th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival includes original artwork on display and for sale by 150 local and regional artists. The festival is held on the grounds of E. C. Glass High School. All media are represented. Over $5,000 in awards is presented. Food and beverages available all day by local food trucks Smoke Ring BBQ, Jacked Rabbit and the Rotary Club.

This event is free to the public

Artist entry fee $100, deadline to enter August 15, 2017

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-lynchburg-art-festival-artist-call-for-entries-registration-35026425983?ref=ebtnebregn

Sponsored by Centra Health

Rain Date: Sunday, September 10, 10am-4pm

Judge: Nationally known artist, Jeffry Cudlin, Washington DC

Student Exhibit

Grades 9-12, Schools by Invitation Only

$500 in Awards for Student Show

Student Show Judge: Brooke Marcy, Lynchburg, VA

Info
E C Glass High School 2111 Memorial Avenue, Virginia 24501 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
43493858119
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Lynchburg Art Festival - 2017-09-09 10:00:00
Always Classic Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular