The 45th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival includes original artwork on display and for sale by 150 local and regional artists. The festival is held on the grounds of E. C. Glass High School. All media are represented. Over $5,000 in awards is presented. Food and beverages available all day by local food trucks Smoke Ring BBQ, Jacked Rabbit and the Rotary Club.
This event is free to the public
Artist entry fee $100, deadline to enter August 15, 2017
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-lynchburg-art-festival-artist-call-for-entries-registration-35026425983?ref=ebtnebregn
Sponsored by Centra Health
Rain Date: Sunday, September 10, 10am-4pm
Judge: Nationally known artist, Jeffry Cudlin, Washington DC
Student Exhibit
Grades 9-12, Schools by Invitation Only
$500 in Awards for Student Show
Student Show Judge: Brooke Marcy, Lynchburg, VA