• WHAT: Come see Lydia Marek’s compilation of colorful, textured, acrylic paintings at Gallery at 23. Lydia has exhibited at many galleries in Richmond and is a West Elm LOCAL artist. For more of her work go to www.lydiamarek.com.

• WHEN: Friday May 3 from 5-9

• WHERE: 23 West Broad Street, Richmond Virginia

• WHO: Art lovers, first Friday goers, weekend explorers

• TO JOIN: Simply come to attend any time between 5-9pm.