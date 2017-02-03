Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening

to Google Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens an exhibition of work by Natasha Bowdoin titled “Lunar Spring” on Friday, February 3. Bowdoin uses paint, cut paper and vinyl to create large-scale drawings, collages and site-responsive sculptural installations. A 5:30 p.m. artist talk will be followed by an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition runs from Jan. 28 through March 12.

Info

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

804-353-0094

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening - 2017-02-03 17:30:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™