Lunar Spring Exhibition Opening

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens an exhibition of work by Natasha Bowdoin titled “Lunar Spring” on Friday, February 3. Bowdoin uses paint, cut paper and vinyl to create large-scale drawings, collages and site-responsive sculptural installations. A 5:30 p.m. artist talk will be followed by an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition runs from Jan. 28 through March 12.