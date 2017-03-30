LUNAFEST Fairfax 2017, Presented by BB&T Insurance Services

Angelika Film Center 2911 District Ave, Fairfax, Virginia 22031

Join Girls on the Run of NOVA for our 3rd Annual LUNAFEST - an evening of award-winning short films by, for, and about women.

Event Schedule:

6:00pm - VIP Reception + Silent Auction Open

6:30pm - Theatre Opens for VIP Seating

7:00pm - Theatre Opens for General Seating

8:30pm - Intermission + Silent Auction Last Call

9:30pm - Screening Ends

Enjoy a wonderful evening of film while raising funds to support Girls on the Run of NOVA & the Breast Cancer Fund.

