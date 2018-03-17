If you’ve been wanting to make a healthy change in your routine but not quite sure where to start, you’re in luck! National health club brand Youfit Health Clubs is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its “Lucky YouGX” event, featuring FREE YouGX group exercise classes to all members and guests on Saturday, March 17. Clubs will offer fun activities and specialty games, classes and giveaways. To press your luck, those who enjoy their free workouts can easily transition to a month-to-month membership for $0 down for a limited time. For more information and to find your nearest club with YouGX programming, visit www.youfit.com.
Lucky YouGX at Youfit Health Clubs
Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia
Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia View Map
Health & Wellness
Mar 12, 2018
