Lucky Plush Productions: “Trip the Light Fantastic: The Making of SuperStrip”

Follow a group of washed up superheroes as they try to reinvent themselves in a non-profit think tank for do-gooders with dance-theatre company Lucky Plush. The group brings its signature blend of nuanced dialogue, complex choreography, and off-the-cuff improvisation in “Trip the Light Fantastic: The Making of SuperStrip.” Drawing from classic pulp novels and comic books in a blend of dance, theatre, and visual design, the event moves between live performance and projected video. Recognized for complex choreography, surprising humor, and incisive commentary on contemporary culture, founder Julia Rhoads leads her dancers in expression that honors the vaudevillian humor and physical skills of a Keaton or Chaplin put to service for 21st-century audiences.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map

