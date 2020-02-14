Love is on the water this Valentine's Day with Spirit of Norfolk's special Valentine's Day Cruises

The Spirit of Norfolk, 333 Waterside Dr., invites sweethearts to celebrate their love aboard the vessel for a special 2-hour cruise experience available February 14 -15. Offering unparalleled skyline views from the scenic Elizabeth River, inspired cuisine and world-class service, guests are invited to celebrate with Spirit for lunch or dinner. Each couple will be treated to a champagne toast and single rose, as well as a memorable experience complete with a shared seating gourmet buffet, dance floor with a live DJ and deck games for non-stop fun. Delicious menu items from the chef-curated buffet include Hand-Carved, Slow Roasted Prime Rib and Oven Baked Flounder Filet, Honey & Sesame Chicken and more.

Cruise times, experiences and tiered packages are available as follows:

Valentine’s Day Lunch Cruise

· Friday, February 14: boards at 11:30 a.m., cruise from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Available from $54.90)

Valentine’s Day Early Dinner Cruise

· Friday, February 14: boards at 3:30 p.m., cruise from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Available from $63.90)

Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruises

· Friday, February 14: boards at 7:00 p.m., cruise from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Available from $79.90)

· Special for this seating only: live performance by a Steel Drum performer!

o Upgrades and enhancements for this seating include:

§ Gold Valentine Package: offering couples a bottle of champagne, half-dozen roses, keepsake flutes and exclusive table for the party. (Available from $139.90 and up)

§ Platinum Valentine Package: offering couples a bottle of champagne, half-dozen roses, keepsake flutes and exclusive, guaranteed window table. (Available from $169.90 and up)

· Saturday, February 15: boards at 7:30 p.m., cruise from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Available from $79.90)

For cruises booked now through February 29, Hornblower cruises is offering 20% off with the code WINTER20. For Valentine’s Day cruises, they will be offering 20% off if booked before January 31 with code VDAY20. Military special rates are also available. For more information or to book a cruise experience, please visit https://www.spiritcruises.com/norfolk/cruises/holiday/valentines-day-cruises.