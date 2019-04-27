“Love to Swing!” Swing Dance Night at Center for the Arts

The Silver Tones Swing Band is proud to join forces with the Center for the Arts to bring audiences and music lovers the chance to learn to swing dance. This dance is part of the three-day art festival, One Love: Celebration of Life with the Arts. The band will be joined by world-renowned swing dancer and teacher, eWa Burak, for a night of lively swing music and fun. The perfect venue for the dance is the Center for the Arts, located in the historic Hopkins Candy Factory building, which features a ballroom with a premium “floating” wood dance floor on its third level. eWa Burak will teach a 45 minute lesson starting at 7:15pm, followed by three sets of big band classics by the Silver Tones. A cash bar and refreshments will be available all night.

Advance tickets $15 at center-for-the-arts.org. Tickets at door $20.