Join us at the Maier Museum of art for art-making activities inspired by Valentine's Day and our spring exhibitions that will make your heart swoon! The activities will be led by FRAME, Randolph College’s student docent club. Recommended for ages 5+; must be accompanied by an adult. All supplies included. Free.

This program is part of our 16th Annual Love at the Maier, for more information and other programs, visit www.maiermuseum.org/love