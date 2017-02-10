Love is in the Air at National Harbor

National Harbor celebrates Valentine’s Day with a variety of special packages and promotions taking place throughout the micro-city including a package available from The Capital Wheel, National Harbor’s iconic 180-foot Ferris wheel. For $50 per couple, the package includes two tickets to ride the wheel, two glasses of champagne from the Walrus Oyster and Ale House, and milk chocolate truffles or milk chocolate covered strawberries from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

AC Hotel (156 Waterfront St., National Harbor) features special room rates and drink specials from Friday, Feb. 10, to Tuesday, Feb. 14. The drink special is “Rebound on the Rocks” for $6.

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar (172 Fleet St., National Harbor) has a “Rock Your Valentine” special available Feb. 14 that includes dinner for two and a show for $100.

Granite City Food & Brewery (200 American Way, National Harbor) has a special 3-course menu from Friday, Feb. 10, through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Redstone American Grill (155 National Plaza, National Harbor) features a special menu from Saturday, Feb. 11, to Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Sauciety at The Westin (171 Waterfront Street, National Harbor) also features a special menu from Friday, Feb. 10, to Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Tasting Room (137 Waterfront Street, National Harbor) has a special that includes two glasses of Boxwood Wine and two chocolate covered truffles for $15 from Saturday, Feb. 11, to Tuesday, Feb. 14. On Sunday, Feb. 12, 4 to 7 p.m., The Tasting Room will feature Judy of Judy’s Island Grill as a pop-up chef for “Jamaican Me Crazy with Love,” special dinner.

Relache Spa (Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor) features “The Ultimate True Love’s Spa Experience” package for $4500 including one night stay in the Red Suite, early check in, 3-course meal at Old Hickory, Night at Relache Spa package with champagne toast, couples massage, sauna and steam. Only one package is available.

