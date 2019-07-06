LOVE Fest

to Google Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00

Cape Charles Central Park 237 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia

Celebrate 50 Years of LOVE at LOVE Fest - concert, photo booth, face painting, balloon artist, food and drinks for purchase. Wear your hippie threads! The English Channel will be playing all your favorites from the 60's.

Info

Cape Charles Central Park 237 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - LOVE Fest - 2019-07-06 18:00:00
Join the Party

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular