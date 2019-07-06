Celebrate 50 Years of LOVE at LOVE Fest - concert, photo booth, face painting, balloon artist, food and drinks for purchase. Wear your hippie threads! The English Channel will be playing all your favorites from the 60's.
LOVE Fest
Cape Charles Central Park 237 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia
Cape Charles Central Park 237 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Jul 3, 2019
