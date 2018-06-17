Yoga studios and wellness centers of Northern Virginia will offer classes, services, and share information at Love Your Body Yoga Festival presented by Beloved Yoga. LYBYF offers free activities and entertainment for the whole family including live music, complimentary Yoga classes, Energy Healing demonstrations, healthy food and drink samples. Also featured are soothing therapies such as Reiki, chiropractic, and massage. The Kids Tent will offer storytelling, laughter yoga, and more, for all ages. All are invited to enjoy the variety of activities, free prize drawings, and many booths on Market Street through the day. For class participation and services, donations are encouraged, and will benefit Southgate Community Center. Come and celebrate commUNITY with Northern Virginia’s best yoga instructors and alternative health care providers offering fun and educational methods at Love Your Body Yoga Festival. The event also launches the official start of the 10th annual Virginia Yoga Week, June 18 – 25th, when yoga studios and independent teachers will be offering free, five-dollar, and Karma classes throughout the Commonwealth.