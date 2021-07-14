Learn the history of Potomac marble, a type of local limestone conglomerate used to restore the Capitol and other buildings following Washington’s destruction by the British in 1814. Paul Kreingold provides the historical framework of the British invasion, the methods used to burn the buildings, and how the marble was discovered, quarried and transported to create columns that are symbolic of the Republic’s aspirations. Quarry tools and marble samples will be on display.
The Lost History of Potomac Marble
Rust Library 380 Old Waterford Road NW, Leesburg, Virginia 20176
