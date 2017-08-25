Songstress Lorrie Morgan has sold over eight million records including fourteen top ten hits, twelve recorded albums and four Female Vocalist of the Year awards. She made her mark with what have now become timeless country standards, “Five Minutes,” “Except For Monday,” “Something In Red,” “Watch Me” and “What Part Of No,” to establish her place as a country star—a modern woman making country music history. In 2016, she’s back with soulful, reflective new music on her latest album release, Letting Go... Slow, released by Shanachie Entertainment.

Loretta Lynn Morgan was born to make music. At age 13, she made her first and everlasting impression on the country music world when she played at The Grand Ole Opry, making her one of the youngest to have made his/her debut at the Mother Church of Country Music. Three short years later, after her dad, country music star George Morgan’s, passing, Lorrie launched her own career touring with her father’s band. She made history of her own when she became a lifetime member of the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 24, the youngest person ever to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

A Nashville, Tennessee native, Lorrie landed her first recording contract in 1988 and in 1990 had her first number one single, “Five Minutes.” Morgan’s second album, Some-thing in Red, was released in 1991 and became RIAA-Cer-tified Platinum®. Watch Me, her third album, was released in 1992 and contained the number-one single, “What Part of No.” Watch Me also sold over 1 million copies, making Morgan the first female country artist to have three albums in a row to be RIAA-Certified Platinum®. In 1994 she was voted “Female Vocalist of the Year” by country music fans at TNN’s Music City News Awards. She would earn this honor again in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Morgan’s Greatest Hits album, which produced her third number-one single, “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength”, was released in 1995.

Lorrie’s success is defined by her love of a great song and ability to sell it. Over the past two decades, as musical trends came and went, Lorrie has remained true to herself. Today, Lorrie has become the essence of country music femininity and a renaissance woman of the genre recognized as royalty by her fans and her peers.

When she’s not on tour or in the recording studio, you’ll find her performing on stage at the legendary Grand Ole Opry or at home spending time with her husband Randy, her daughter Morgan, son Jesse, her grandchildren and her dogs Weezy, Puddin’ and Abby Ray in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets $55.99 adv / $60.99 door