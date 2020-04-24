Loose Cannons IX

Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Once again, the Tredegar Society of the American Civil War Museum is proud to host their annual fundraising event, Loose Cannons! This year, we are pleased to welcome the dickens band to the stage and will have food trucks, Daily Menu and jiji frozen custard, throughout the evening!

Drinks are included in the ticket price, and you can pay a little extra to participate in the musket firing. (Space is limited.) Musket firing participants must arrive by 6:30pm. All proceeds benefit the American Civil War Museum

