Darlene and Charlene, twin sisters from South Carolina, steal $20.5 million from the Department of Defense through a loophole. What begins as an accident turns into a 7-year fraud that these middle-aged Baptist women justify. Funny and touching, The Loophole is a surprising look at greed, grief and the extraordinary journeys of a wounded heart.

Please Note: An Open-Caption Performance of this production will be available on Thursday, October 10 at 2:00pm and Saturday, October 12 at 8:00pm.