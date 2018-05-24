Long & Foster Arlington Office to Host Red Nose Day Fundraiser

Long & Foster Real Estate Agent Mark Middendorf will sponsor a charity fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 24 at the company’s offices at 4600 Lee Highway in Arlington, Virginia, to benefit a nonprofit whose goal is to alleviate child poverty.

Money raised will go to support Red Nose Day, an international charitable effort led by nonprofit Comic Relief, Inc. The group says it has raised more than $100 million in three years to combat child hunger, illness and poverty in the United States and around the world, with over 8 million kids helped so far. Learn more about the organization at rednoseday.org.

The open house event will include a silent auction, refreshments from Heidelberg Bakery, complimentary champagne and live music with D.J. Valaree. Special appearances are also planned from former professional boxer Jimmy Lange, Adam Tuss, of NBC4 News, and Jim Angle, former broadcast news correspondent and host of the show Winemakers Uncorked, available on YouTube. Red noses will be available for a $5 donation at the door.

For more information, email mark.middendorf@lnf.com or call (703) 928-3915.