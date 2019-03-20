Local Author Night

Join Richmond-area authors including Erasing Institutional Bias co-authors Tiffany Jana and Ashley Diaz Mejias at Local Authors Night at Barnes and Noble Libbie Place, Wednesday, March 20, 6-8 pm. Authors will discuss their books and sign copies.
