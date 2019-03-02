Local Author Fair

From 10 AM to 5 PM on March 2, Bill Sizemore will be participating in the Second Annual Norfolk Author Fair at Slover Public Library. The title of his book is "Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery". Connect with local authors, writers, and poets of various genres and subjects. Author talks, book readings, and more! The event is free and open to the public.

In "Uncle George and Me", Bill Sizemore tells the story of his slave-owning Virginia ancestors, their slaves, and those slaves’ descendants—a story that lay buried by a century of denial and historical amnesia. Its threads run through the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Great Migration, the struggle for civil rights, and the crippling legacy of slavery that still plagues the nation today. In microcosm, it is the story of Virginia and the South. In telling it, Sizemore hopes to advance an essential, if painful, national conversation about race.