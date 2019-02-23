On February 23, from 1-2 pm, local author Amanda Owen will be at Valiant Tea Co. (formerly Albion Tea Co.)! She will be signing and reading from her book, “A Race to Save the Australian Outback,” about animals joining together to protect their beloved home. See you there!
Local author Amanda Owens, book reading and signing at Valiant Tea Co.
Valiant Tea Co. (formerly Albion Tea Co.) 6913 Lakeside Ave , Virginia 23228
Valiant Tea Co. (formerly Albion Tea Co.) 6913 Lakeside Ave , Virginia 23228
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
