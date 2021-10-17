Local Artisan Market

Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5715-62A Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188

Local Artisans, craftsmen, small business and food trucks come to Williamsburg Premier Outlets under the shady Oaks in the center of the parking lot. It's not too early to start that Christmas shopping. Pick up a little something for yourself or a loved one.

Crafts, Markets, This & That
7578261862
