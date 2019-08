How are members of the Virginia Tech community exploring and realizing sustainability? Learn more and get involved at this open exhibition of Earth-friendly projects before National Geographic Live, “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice,” at the Moss Arts Center.

The displays will feature work by the Center for Communicating Science, Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation, Coastal@VT, and others.

This event is presented as part of the Town of Blacksburg’s Sustainability Week 2019.